Analysts Estimates and Ratings Novavax, Inc.(NASDAQ:NVAX): Prospect Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:PSEC)

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novavax, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $8.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVAX to be 329.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 347.79%. For the next 5 years, Novavax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 202.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 240.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novavax, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 173.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novavax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.38%, where Monthly Performance is -23.05%, Quarterly performance is -41.2%, 6 Months performance is 325.31% and yearly performance percentage is 1854.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2095.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.24% and Monthly Volatility of 6.86%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will report its next earnings on Aug 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prospect Capital Corporation as 146.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation is 140.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 168.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PSEC to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Prospect Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.39% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prospect Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 2.77%, Quarterly performance is 1.96%, 6 Months performance is 20.7% and yearly performance percentage is -20.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.15%.