Analysts showing optimistic trends for Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN): Square, Inc.(NYSE:SQ)

Euronav NV (EURN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronav NV and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $2.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronav NV as 245.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronav NV is 199.54 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 403 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 175.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be 309.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -124%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -72.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 318.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8%, where Monthly Performance is -16.84%, Quarterly performance is -24.51%, 6 Months performance is -35.21% and yearly performance percentage is -33.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.

Square, Inc. (SQ) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 460%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Square, Inc. and for the current quarter 34 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Square, Inc. as 2.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Square, Inc. is 1.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.47 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 602.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SQ to be -44%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.04%. For the next 5 years, Square, Inc. is expecting Growth of 117.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Square, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 343.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 129.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Square, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.38%, where Monthly Performance is -8.08%, Quarterly performance is 14.9%, 6 Months performance is 143.18% and yearly performance percentage is 152.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 147.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 4.13%.