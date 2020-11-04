Analysts Recommendations Coca-Cola Company (The)(NYSE:KO): Neovasc Inc.(NASDAQ:NVCN)

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coca-Cola Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coca-Cola Company (The) as 8.35 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coca-Cola Company (The) is 7.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.65 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KO to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.84%. For the next 5 years, Coca-Cola Company (The) is expecting Growth of 12.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coca-Cola Company (The), where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coca-Cola Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.36%, where Monthly Performance is 2.22%, Quarterly performance is 3.36%, 6 Months performance is 6.55% and yearly performance percentage is -7.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neovasc Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neovasc Inc. as 1.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neovasc Inc. is 950 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVCN to be 43%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.22%. For the next 5 years, Neovasc Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 63.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neovasc Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 371.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neovasc Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.65%, where Monthly Performance is -7.01%, Quarterly performance is -23.75%, 6 Months performance is -20.08% and yearly performance percentage is -48.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.24% and Monthly Volatility of 5.53%.