Analysts Estimates and Ratings Welltower Inc.(NYSE:WELL): OraSure Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSUR)

Welltower Inc. (WELL) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 121.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Welltower Inc. as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Welltower Inc. is 753.54 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WELL to be -22.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.76%. For the next 5 years, Welltower Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Welltower Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Welltower Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.93%, where Monthly Performance is 4.58%, Quarterly performance is 4.82%, 6 Months performance is 13.53% and yearly performance percentage is -36.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.15%.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -77.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. as 41.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OraSure Technologies, Inc. is 38.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 51.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSUR to be -240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, OraSure Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 344.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -193.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OraSure Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OraSure Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 41.64%, Quarterly performance is -7.66%, 6 Months performance is 7.57% and yearly performance percentage is 93.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 98.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.46% and Monthly Volatility of 6.53%.