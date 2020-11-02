Revenue Estimates Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLIC): DHT Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DHT)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will report its next earnings on Nov 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. as 177.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is 177 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 177.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KLIC to be 121.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.17%. For the next 5 years, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 68.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 108.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 476.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.86%, where Monthly Performance is 15.15%, Quarterly performance is 10.76%, 6 Months performance is 23.65% and yearly performance percentage is 10.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DHT Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. as 108.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DHT Holdings, Inc. is 105 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DHT to be 550%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, DHT Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -67.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 228.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DHT Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DHT Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.56%, where Monthly Performance is -7.32%, Quarterly performance is -14.56%, 6 Months performance is -34.91% and yearly performance percentage is -37.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.