Recent analysts Ratings for lululemon athletica inc.(NASDAQ:LULU): Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL)

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) will report its next earnings on Sep 08 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for lululemon athletica inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LULU to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.19%. For the next 5 years, lululemon athletica inc. is expecting Growth of 52.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on lululemon athletica inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 80.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, lululemon athletica inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 4.73%, Quarterly performance is 2.48%, 6 Months performance is 43.62% and yearly performance percentage is 62.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 3.14%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.14/share and a High Estimate of $1.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. as 2.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Toll Brothers, Inc. is 2.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOL to be -12.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.15%. For the next 5 years, Toll Brothers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toll Brothers, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toll Brothers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.61%, where Monthly Performance is -10.07%, Quarterly performance is 14.97%, 6 Months performance is 69.13% and yearly performance percentage is 11.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.65%.