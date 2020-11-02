Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(NASDAQ:WBA): Signet Jewelers Limited(NYSE:SIG)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will report its next earnings on Oct 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. as 34.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is 33.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.95 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBA to be -21.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 72.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.97%, where Monthly Performance is -0.19%, Quarterly performance is -12.54%, 6 Months performance is -20.63% and yearly performance percentage is -35.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.70%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.94/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited is 1.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIG to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.8%. For the next 5 years, Signet Jewelers Limited is expecting Growth of 586.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -112.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Signet Jewelers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Signet Jewelers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.38%, where Monthly Performance is 30.63%, Quarterly performance is 106.27%, 6 Months performance is 143.79% and yearly performance percentage is 42.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.83%.