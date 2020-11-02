Most Recent analysts Ratings: Telefonica SA(NYSE:TEF): Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telefonica SA and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telefonica SA, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telefonica SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.92%, where Monthly Performance is 1.42%, Quarterly performance is -20.67%, 6 Months performance is -20.15% and yearly performance percentage is -52.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 64.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zillow Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. as 572.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. is 558 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 608.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZG to be 225%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 119.23%. For the next 5 years, Zillow Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 233.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 59.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zillow Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 726.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zillow Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.04%, where Monthly Performance is -7.82%, Quarterly performance is 40.16%, 6 Months performance is 106.94% and yearly performance percentage is 169.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 103.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.15%.