Most Recent analysts Ratings: Keysight Technologies Inc.(NYSE:KEYS): Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) will report its next earnings on Aug 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.44/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Keysight Technologies Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEYS to be 9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.38%. For the next 5 years, Keysight Technologies Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Keysight Technologies Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Keysight Technologies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.78%, where Monthly Performance is 7.88%, Quarterly performance is 10.63%, 6 Months performance is 10.34% and yearly performance percentage is 4.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.17%.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quanta Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. as 3.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. is 2.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.05%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.21%, where Monthly Performance is 18.24%, Quarterly performance is 52.96%, 6 Months performance is 64.71% and yearly performance percentage is 47.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.