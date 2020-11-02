Investors Catching Stocks: WellCare Health Plans, Inc.(NYSE:WCG): China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) will report its next earnings on Aug 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 618.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -74.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -150.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -149%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.08%, where Monthly Performance is 16.86%, Quarterly performance is -15.12%, 6 Months performance is -9.41% and yearly performance percentage is 65.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 87.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.33% and Monthly Volatility of 8.87%.