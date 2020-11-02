Earnings Analysis of FS Investment Corporation(NYSE:FSIC): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $7.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.06/share and a High Estimate of $10.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REGN to be 8.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.07%. For the next 5 years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 863.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.25%, where Monthly Performance is -4.33%, Quarterly performance is -15.75%, 6 Months performance is 0.32% and yearly performance percentage is 77.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.