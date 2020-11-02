Comprehensive Stock Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd.(NYSE:TEL): SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. as 3.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. is 2.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.27 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEL to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.78%. For the next 5 years, TE Connectivity Ltd. is expecting Growth of 15.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TE Connectivity Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TE Connectivity Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.86%, where Monthly Performance is -1.69%, Quarterly performance is 7.9%, 6 Months performance is 39.48% and yearly performance percentage is 8.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 2.27%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.16 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.88%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.16%, where Monthly Performance is -3.58%, Quarterly performance is 1.58%, 6 Months performance is 7.3% and yearly performance percentage is 13.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.