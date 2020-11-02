Analysts showing optimistic trends for MINDBODY, Inc.(NASDAQ:MB): Quad Graphics, Inc(NYSE:QUAD)

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quad Graphics, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 144.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -79.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quad Graphics, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.85%, where Monthly Performance is -23.57%, Quarterly performance is -31.21%, 6 Months performance is -26.3% and yearly performance percentage is -49.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.35% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.