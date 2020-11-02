Analysts Estimates and Ratings Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA(NYSE:ITUB): GasLog LP.(NYSE:GLOG)

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA as 5.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA is 5.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ITUB to be -44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.84%. For the next 5 years, Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA is expecting Growth of 30.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 29.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.91%, where Monthly Performance is 3.54%, Quarterly performance is -18.18%, 6 Months performance is 1.72% and yearly performance percentage is -53.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GasLog LP. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GasLog LP. as 152.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GasLog LP. is 139 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 159.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLOG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.43%. For the next 5 years, GasLog LP. is expecting Growth of 68.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GasLog LP., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 597.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GasLog LP. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.65%, where Monthly Performance is -16.2%, Quarterly performance is -21.45%, 6 Months performance is -40.94% and yearly performance percentage is -81.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.