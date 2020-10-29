Revenue Estimates Analysis of NutriSystem Inc(NASDAQ:NTRI): Raytheon Company(NYSE:RTN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NutriSystem Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NutriSystem Inc as 226.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NutriSystem Inc is 223.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 231 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.93 Million.