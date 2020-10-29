Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fluor Corporation(NYSE:FLR): Opko Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:OPK)

Fluor Corporation (FLR) will report its next earnings on Sep 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -162.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluor Corporation as 4.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluor Corporation is 3.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.19 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -54%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.18%, where Monthly Performance is 18.98%, Quarterly performance is 1.42%, 6 Months performance is 8.15% and yearly performance percentage is -42.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.43% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 171.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Opko Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Opko Health, Inc. as 374.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Opko Health, Inc. is 359 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 386.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 228.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OPK to be 136.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 183.33%. For the next 5 years, Opko Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 107.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Opko Health, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Opko Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.1%, where Monthly Performance is 33.85%, Quarterly performance is -22.76%, 6 Months performance is 98.62% and yearly performance percentage is 199.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 193.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.72% and Monthly Volatility of 6.21%.