Revenue Estimates Analysis: Insulet Corporation(NASDAQ:PODD): HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insulet Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insulet Corporation as 221.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insulet Corporation is 217.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 192.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PODD to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Insulet Corporation is expecting Growth of 273.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 73.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insulet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 388.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 915.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 205.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insulet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.02%, where Monthly Performance is 13.2%, Quarterly performance is 29.1%, 6 Months performance is 32.29% and yearly performance percentage is 73.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.27%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HUYA Inc. as 442.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HUYA Inc. is 417.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 469.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 323.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUYA to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.67%. For the next 5 years, HUYA Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 67.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HUYA Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HUYA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.96%, where Monthly Performance is -14.47%, Quarterly performance is -6.06%, 6 Months performance is 36.22% and yearly performance percentage is -2.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.