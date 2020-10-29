Revenue Estimates Analysis: eGain Corporation(NASDAQ:EGAN): NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:NCSM)

eGain Corporation (EGAN) will report its next earnings on Sep 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for eGain Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for eGain Corporation as 19.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for eGain Corporation is 18.94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGAN to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, eGain Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on eGain Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 286.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 73.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, eGain Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.4%, where Monthly Performance is 33.36%, Quarterly performance is 71.89%, 6 Months performance is 99.21% and yearly performance percentage is 130.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 123.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.71% and Monthly Volatility of 6.82%.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. as 15.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is 15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCSM to be -142.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -225%. For the next 5 years, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 83.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -554.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 102.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -50.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.7%, where Monthly Performance is 17.65%, Quarterly performance is 23.28%, 6 Months performance is -0.01% and yearly performance percentage is -68.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.65% and Monthly Volatility of 9.85%.