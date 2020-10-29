Price Target Analysis: Conduent Incorporated(NYSE:CNDT): Pandora Media, Inc.(NYSE:P)

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 340%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Conduent Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Conduent Incorporated as 995 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Conduent Incorporated is 985 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNDT to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.11%. For the next 5 years, Conduent Incorporated is expecting Growth of 14.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.19% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -50.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -66%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Conduent Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is 15.21%, Quarterly performance is 84.46%, 6 Months performance is 87.86% and yearly performance percentage is -39.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.