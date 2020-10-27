What are analysts Suggestions on Tetra Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TTI): Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGLB)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) will report its next earnings on Nov 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetra Technologies, Inc. as 167.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. is 165 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 169.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 276 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTI to be -350%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -380% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tetra Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -284.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tetra Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.79%, where Monthly Performance is 11.05%, Quarterly performance is -20.53%, 6 Months performance is 80.37% and yearly performance percentage is -68.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.58% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sigma Labs, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sigma Labs, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -798%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sigma Labs, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.79%, where Monthly Performance is 20.38%, Quarterly performance is 5.39%, 6 Months performance is 6.28% and yearly performance percentage is -50.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -74.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.01% and Monthly Volatility of 10.11%.