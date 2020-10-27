what are Analysts report about Inovalon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INOV): Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROKU)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. as 179.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is 177.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 181.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 166.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INOV to be 6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovalon Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 328.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovalon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.38%, where Monthly Performance is 0.77%, Quarterly performance is 19.95%, 6 Months performance is 43.91% and yearly performance percentage is 87.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Roku, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.53/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Roku, Inc. as 366.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Roku, Inc. is 343.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 389.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROKU to be -86.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.08%. For the next 5 years, Roku, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -176.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Roku, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Roku, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.67%, where Monthly Performance is 19.73%, Quarterly performance is 46.84%, 6 Months performance is 82.99% and yearly performance percentage is 63.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.10%.