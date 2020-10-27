Revenue Estimates Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.(NYSE:HE): Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. as 785.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is 785.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 785.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 771.53 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 376.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.59%, where Monthly Performance is 4.1%, Quarterly performance is -6.73%, 6 Months performance is -14.83% and yearly performance percentage is -23.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.98%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited as 37.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 29.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 43.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAT to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.11%. For the next 5 years, Nordic American Tankers Limited is expecting Growth of 13.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 928.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nordic American Tankers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nordic American Tankers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -10.57%, Quarterly performance is -28.38%, 6 Months performance is -57.36% and yearly performance percentage is -16.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.