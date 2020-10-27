Investors Catching Stocks Nutrien Ltd.(NYSE:NTR): Copa Holdings, S.A.(NYSE:CPA)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTR to be -62.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 177.78%. For the next 5 years, Nutrien Ltd. is expecting Growth of 26.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nutrien Ltd., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nutrien Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.62%, where Monthly Performance is 2.52%, Quarterly performance is 22.94%, 6 Months performance is 14.25% and yearly performance percentage is -17.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copa Holdings, S.A. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.87/share and a High Estimate of $-2.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. as 42.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Copa Holdings, S.A. is 22.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 708.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPA to be -213.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -189.4%. For the next 5 years, Copa Holdings, S.A. is expecting Growth of 127.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -169.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Copa Holdings, S.A., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 493 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 106.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copa Holdings, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.35%, where Monthly Performance is -3.07%, Quarterly performance is 18.58%, 6 Months performance is 21.31% and yearly performance percentage is -47.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.91% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.