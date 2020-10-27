Earnings Analysis of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXX): ARC Document Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:ARC)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. as 669.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is 654.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 686.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 605.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXX to be 14.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.08%. For the next 5 years, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 81.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 67.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 242%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.31%, where Monthly Performance is 13.53%, Quarterly performance is 18.61%, 6 Months performance is 62.33% and yearly performance percentage is 59.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. as 98.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is 97.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 97.11 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 309.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.33%, where Monthly Performance is 33.09%, Quarterly performance is 37.64%, 6 Months performance is 74.65% and yearly performance percentage is -10.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.74% and Monthly Volatility of 7.93%.