Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:LYV): Camping World Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CWH)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.84/share and a High Estimate of $-1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. as 204.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is 76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 281.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LYV to be -401.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -115.91%. For the next 5 years, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 86.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38950% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -87.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.04%, where Monthly Performance is 2.42%, Quarterly performance is 15.31%, 6 Months performance is 24.95% and yearly performance percentage is -21.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.97/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 149.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camping World Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. is 1.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWH to be 635.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 137.14%. For the next 5 years, Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 872.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Camping World Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 56.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camping World Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.27%, where Monthly Performance is -3.22%, Quarterly performance is -24.91%, 6 Months performance is 195.03% and yearly performance percentage is 185.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 88.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.19% and Monthly Volatility of 6.00%.