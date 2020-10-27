Analysts showing optimistic trends for Select Medical Holdings Corporation(NYSE:SEM): Geron Corporation(NASDAQ:GERN)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1800%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Corporation as 1.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEM to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.23%. For the next 5 years, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 23.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Select Medical Holdings Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Select Medical Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.92%, where Monthly Performance is 17.93%, Quarterly performance is 40.95%, 6 Months performance is 39.74% and yearly performance percentage is 30.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.15%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GERN to be 37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60%. For the next 5 years, Geron Corporation is expecting Growth of -10.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geron Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -53.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.66%, where Monthly Performance is 8.28%, Quarterly performance is 4.57%, 6 Months performance is 59.13% and yearly performance percentage is 18.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.93% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.