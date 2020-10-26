What are analysts Suggestions on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGRX): Accenture plc(NYSE:ACN)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGRX to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -130%. For the next 5 years, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -68.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agile Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.92%, where Monthly Performance is 6.79%, Quarterly performance is 23.05%, 6 Months performance is 25.1% and yearly performance percentage is 151.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.

Accenture plc (ACN) will report its next earnings on Sep 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accenture plc and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.93/share and a High Estimate of $2.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Accenture plc as 11.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Accenture plc is 11.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.53 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACN to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.76%. For the next 5 years, Accenture plc is expecting Growth of 9.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accenture plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accenture plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.15%, where Monthly Performance is 7.13%, Quarterly performance is 2.86%, 6 Months performance is 28.02% and yearly performance percentage is 24.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.96%.