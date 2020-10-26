what are Analysts report about GoDaddy Inc.(NYSE:GDDY): Fulton Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:FULT)

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-4.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-4.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2806.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GoDaddy Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. as 835.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. is 834.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 837.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 760.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GDDY to be -26.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.82%. For the next 5 years, GoDaddy Inc. is expecting Growth of 146.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -481.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GoDaddy Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -119%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GoDaddy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.47%, where Monthly Performance is 2.07%, Quarterly performance is 9.22%, 6 Months performance is 10.93% and yearly performance percentage is 15.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will report its next earnings on Oct 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 140%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation as 157.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation is 151.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 165.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FULT to be -18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.5%. For the next 5 years, Fulton Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of -10.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fulton Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 990.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fulton Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.03%, where Monthly Performance is 24.09%, Quarterly performance is 16.37%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is -32.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.93% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.