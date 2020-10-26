Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB): Liberty Global plc(NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp as 1.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp is 1.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FITB to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 269.23%. For the next 5 years, Fifth Third Bancorp is expecting Growth of 22.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fifth Third Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.99%, where Monthly Performance is 24.53%, Quarterly performance is 25.75%, 6 Months performance is 33.08% and yearly performance percentage is -13.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.99/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -761.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Global plc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Liberty Global plc as 2.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Liberty Global plc is 2.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LBTYA to be -70.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 99.55%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Global plc is expecting Growth of -758.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 99.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Global plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 68.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 88.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Global plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.3%, where Monthly Performance is 0.36%, Quarterly performance is -10.78%, 6 Months performance is 8.4% and yearly performance percentage is -15.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.