Revenue Estimates Analysis of AAC Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AAC): Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) will report its next earnings on Nov 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. as 55.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. is 54.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 44.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 1241.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -87.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 249.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 87.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.46%, where Monthly Performance is 15.15%, Quarterly performance is 27.02%, 6 Months performance is 123.74% and yearly performance percentage is 98.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 96.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.59%.