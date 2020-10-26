Analysts showing optimistic trends for MRC Global Inc.(NYSE:MRC): Belden Inc(NYSE:BDC)

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MRC Global Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MRC Global Inc. as 567.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MRC Global Inc. is 549 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 597 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 939.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRC to be -178.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -118.18%. For the next 5 years, MRC Global Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -183.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MRC Global Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 766.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MRC Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.56%, where Monthly Performance is 0.84%, Quarterly performance is -23.37%, 6 Months performance is 19.6% and yearly performance percentage is -58.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 6.00%.

Belden Inc (BDC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Belden Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Belden Inc as 445.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Belden Inc is 438.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454.55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 620.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDC to be -50.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.83%. For the next 5 years, Belden Inc is expecting Growth of 35.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Belden Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 306.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Belden Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.24%, where Monthly Performance is 16.24%, Quarterly performance is 4.49%, 6 Months performance is 5.1% and yearly performance percentage is -36.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.07%.