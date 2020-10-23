What do Analysts Say about Old National Bancorp(NASDAQ:ONB): National Fuel Gas Company(NYSE:NFG)

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will report its next earnings on Oct 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old National Bancorp and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ONB to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Old National Bancorp is expecting Growth of -6.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old National Bancorp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 619.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.38%, where Monthly Performance is 19.69%, Quarterly performance is 1.97%, 6 Months performance is 9.19% and yearly performance percentage is -20.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Fuel Gas Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Fuel Gas Company as 355.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Fuel Gas Company is 307.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 387.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 293.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NFG to be -46.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.97%. For the next 5 years, National Fuel Gas Company is expecting Growth of 31.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Fuel Gas Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Fuel Gas Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.89%, where Monthly Performance is 6.23%, Quarterly performance is 4.1%, 6 Months performance is 2.67% and yearly performance percentage is -5.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.