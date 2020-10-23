What are analysts Suggestions on Omnicom Group Inc.(NYSE:OMC): Frontline Ltd.(NYSE:FRO)

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. as 3.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. is 2.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMC to be -15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, Omnicom Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicom Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicom Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.29%, where Monthly Performance is 5.68%, Quarterly performance is -8.8%, 6 Months performance is -0.86% and yearly performance percentage is -32.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frontline Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Frontline Ltd. as 184.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Frontline Ltd. is 154 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 212.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRO to be 700%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.59%. For the next 5 years, Frontline Ltd. is expecting Growth of -33.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 223.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Frontline Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Frontline Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.87%, where Monthly Performance is 3.53%, Quarterly performance is -16.02%, 6 Months performance is -39.15% and yearly performance percentage is -40.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.14% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.