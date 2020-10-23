Revenue Estimates Analysis of Kemet Corporation(NYSE:KEM): Packaging Corporation of America(NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Packaging Corporation of America and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Packaging Corporation of America as 1.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Packaging Corporation of America is 1.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PKG to be -29.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.27%. For the next 5 years, Packaging Corporation of America is expecting Growth of 5.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 700.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Packaging Corporation of America currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.43%, where Monthly Performance is 13.48%, Quarterly performance is 14.98%, 6 Months performance is 37.45% and yearly performance percentage is 7.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.