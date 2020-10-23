Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ:VIAV): IsoRay, Inc.(NYSE:ISR)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. as 271.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. is 268 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 287.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIAV to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.74%. For the next 5 years, Viavi Solutions Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Viavi Solutions Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 110.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Viavi Solutions Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.76%, where Monthly Performance is 16.51%, Quarterly performance is 0.52%, 6 Months performance is 12.74% and yearly performance percentage is -10.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.04%.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) will report its next earnings on Sep 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IsoRay, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IsoRay, Inc. as 2.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IsoRay, Inc. is 2.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ISR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, IsoRay, Inc. is expecting Growth of 62.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IsoRay, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 482.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -61%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IsoRay, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -32.91%, where Monthly Performance is -32.09%, Quarterly performance is -44.55%, 6 Months performance is -41.11% and yearly performance percentage is 23.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.01% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.