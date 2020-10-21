What do Analysts Say about Archrock, Inc.(NYSE:AROC): QUALCOMM Incorporated(NASDAQ:QCOM)

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archrock, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archrock, Inc. as 209.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archrock, Inc. is 204.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 214.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 244.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AROC to be -57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -85.19%. For the next 5 years, Archrock, Inc. is expecting Growth of 119.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -184.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archrock, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 855.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archrock, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.39%, where Monthly Performance is 1.75%, Quarterly performance is -15.9%, 6 Months performance is 46.23% and yearly performance percentage is -40.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.53% and Monthly Volatility of 4.86%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated as 5.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 5.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.8 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QCOM to be 46.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.66%. For the next 5 years, QUALCOMM Incorporated is expecting Growth of 68.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QUALCOMM Incorporated, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 69.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QUALCOMM Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 14.64%, Quarterly performance is 38.55%, 6 Months performance is 71.8% and yearly performance percentage is 62.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.