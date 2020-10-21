What are analysts Suggestions on FormFactor, Inc.(NASDAQ:FORM): Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST)

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FormFactor, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FORM to be 63.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.2%. For the next 5 years, FormFactor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FormFactor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 556.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FormFactor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.95%, where Monthly Performance is 19.59%, Quarterly performance is -6.84%, 6 Months performance is 30.34% and yearly performance percentage is 40.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.75% and Monthly Volatility of 2.87%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will report its next earnings on Sep 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.76/share and a High Estimate of $2.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COST to be 12.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.52%. For the next 5 years, Costco Wholesale Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costco Wholesale Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costco Wholesale Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 11.41%, Quarterly performance is 15.23%, 6 Months performance is 22.26% and yearly performance percentage is 25.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.