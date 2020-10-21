what are Analysts report about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company(NYSE:ADM): GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNMK)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as 16.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 16.24 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADM to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.69%. For the next 5 years, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expecting Growth of 9.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.18%, where Monthly Performance is 9.37%, Quarterly performance is 23.59%, 6 Months performance is 43.7% and yearly performance percentage is 25.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.10%.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. as 39.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is 36.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNMK to be 70%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 88.24%. For the next 5 years, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 80.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 68.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -108.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -51.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.46%, where Monthly Performance is -21.31%, Quarterly performance is -37.41%, 6 Months performance is 27.99% and yearly performance percentage is 97.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 137.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.09% and Monthly Volatility of 7.08%.