Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lam Research Corporation(NASDAQ:LRCX): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.13/share and a High Estimate of $5.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lam Research Corporation as 3.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lam Research Corporation is 3.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LRCX to be 62.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.93%. For the next 5 years, Lam Research Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lam Research Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lam Research Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.84%, where Monthly Performance is 15.43%, Quarterly performance is 0.44%, 6 Months performance is 33.77% and yearly performance percentage is 52.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $-0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 28.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 27.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 30.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -271.43%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -54.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 535.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.56%, where Monthly Performance is -15.46%, Quarterly performance is 5.71%, 6 Months performance is 30.94% and yearly performance percentage is 80.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.84% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.