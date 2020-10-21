Price Target Analysis of Altra Industrial Motion Corp.(NASDAQ:AIMC): Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.(NASDAQ:IPCI)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) will report its next earnings on Oct 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 93.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. as 393.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 386.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 409.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 442.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AIMC to be -29%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.18%. For the next 5 years, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expecting Growth of 19.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altra Industrial Motion Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 317.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 4.98%, Quarterly performance is 20.83%, 6 Months performance is 118.83% and yearly performance percentage is 35.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.31% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. as 1.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is 1.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)