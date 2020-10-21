Investors Catching Stocks Tilly’s, Inc.(NYSE:TLYS): Altair Engineering Inc.(NASDAQ:ALTR)

Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 205.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tilly’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. as 126.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tilly’s, Inc. is 109.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 138.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLYS to be -104.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Tilly’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of 293.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -141.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tilly’s, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 311.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 425.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tilly’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 2.56%, Quarterly performance is 9.31%, 6 Months performance is 64.49% and yearly performance percentage is -26.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altair Engineering Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altair Engineering Inc. as 98.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altair Engineering Inc. is 97.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 103.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALTR to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Altair Engineering Inc. is expecting Growth of 221.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -78.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altair Engineering Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 234.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 203.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altair Engineering Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.57%, where Monthly Performance is 11.03%, Quarterly performance is 18.84%, 6 Months performance is 54.61% and yearly performance percentage is 34.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.