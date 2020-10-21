Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Masimo Corporation(NASDAQ:MASI): Cohu, Inc.(NASDAQ:COHU)

Masimo Corporation (MASI) will report its next earnings on Oct 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Masimo Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Masimo Corporation as 256.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Masimo Corporation is 237.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 276.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 229.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MASI to be -26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.37%. For the next 5 years, Masimo Corporation is expecting Growth of 22.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Masimo Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 407.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 63.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Masimo Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.53%, where Monthly Performance is 7.53%, Quarterly performance is -1.66%, 6 Months performance is 17.61% and yearly performance percentage is 62.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 142.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cohu, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cohu, Inc. as 145.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cohu, Inc. is 145.96 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 143.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COHU to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1700%. For the next 5 years, Cohu, Inc. is expecting Growth of 148.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 488.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cohu, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 247.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cohu, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.77%, where Monthly Performance is 11.1%, Quarterly performance is 10.27%, 6 Months performance is 31.05% and yearly performance percentage is 25.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.22% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.