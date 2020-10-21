Analysts showing optimistic trends for Ringcentral, Inc.(NYSE:RNG): Brookline Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKL)

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) will report its next earnings on Nov 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ringcentral, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ringcentral, Inc. as 287.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ringcentral, Inc. is 283.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 292.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RNG to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.64%. For the next 5 years, Ringcentral, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ringcentral, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 258.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ringcentral, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.33%, where Monthly Performance is 10.22%, Quarterly performance is 4.58%, 6 Months performance is 20.72% and yearly performance percentage is 83.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 74.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.75%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. as 67.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is 65.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKL to be -20.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.57%. For the next 5 years, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 59.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookline Bancorp, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 331.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.72%, where Monthly Performance is 10.27%, Quarterly performance is -1.87%, 6 Months performance is -8.96% and yearly performance percentage is -38.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.