What do Analysts Say about EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR): New Residential Investment Corp.(NYSE:NRZ)

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.96/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 99.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 87.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 107.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 161.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPR to be -78.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -61.11%. For the next 5 years, EPR Properties is expecting Growth of 31.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 235.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.56%, where Monthly Performance is -26.45%, Quarterly performance is -29.92%, 6 Months performance is -6.3% and yearly performance percentage is -72.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 5.04%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will report its next earnings on Oct 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NRZ to be -32%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.54%. For the next 5 years, New Residential Investment Corp. is expecting Growth of -7.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Residential Investment Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Residential Investment Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.94%, where Monthly Performance is -0.74%, Quarterly performance is 2.03%, 6 Months performance is 37.61% and yearly performance percentage is -48.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.94% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.