What are analysts Suggestions on HUYA Inc.(NYSE:HUYA): Sotheby’s(NYSE:BID)

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HUYA Inc. as 442.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HUYA Inc. is 417.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 469.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 323.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUYA to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.67%. For the next 5 years, HUYA Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 67.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HUYA Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HUYA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.39%, where Monthly Performance is -14.4%, Quarterly performance is -7.89%, 6 Months performance is 51.62% and yearly performance percentage is 6.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.