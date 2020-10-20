what are Analysts report about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated(NYSE:DGX): Pandora Media, Inc.(NYSE:P)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.14/share and a High Estimate of $4.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated as 2.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 2.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DGX to be 113.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 67.07%. For the next 5 years, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expecting Growth of -0.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.57%, where Monthly Performance is 6.11%, Quarterly performance is -6.05%, 6 Months performance is 27.92% and yearly performance percentage is 17.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.22% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.