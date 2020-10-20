Revenue Estimates Analysis of Social Reality, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRAX): MPLX LP(NYSE:MPLX)

Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) will report its next earnings on Aug 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -46.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Social Reality, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Social Reality, Inc. as 1.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Social Reality, Inc. is 1.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 139.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -82.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -142.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Social Reality, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.94%, where Monthly Performance is -15.33%, Quarterly performance is -13.75%, 6 Months performance is 24.73% and yearly performance percentage is 11.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.86% and Monthly Volatility of 9.83%.

MPLX LP (MPLX) will report its next earnings on Nov 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MPLX LP and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MPLX LP as 2.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MPLX LP is 1.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPLX to be -3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, MPLX LP is expecting Growth of 365.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -136.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MPLX LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MPLX LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.84%, where Monthly Performance is -6.47%, Quarterly performance is -12.15%, 6 Months performance is 10.69% and yearly performance percentage is -37.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 4.21%.