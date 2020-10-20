Price Target Analysis of Teladoc Health, Inc.(NYSE:TDOC): Repligen Corporation(NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) will report its next earnings on Oct 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -47.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teladoc Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. as 281.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. is 277.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 289.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 137.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDOC to be 15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, Teladoc Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teladoc Health, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teladoc Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.61%, where Monthly Performance is 8.89%, Quarterly performance is -1.31%, 6 Months performance is 29.76% and yearly performance percentage is 223.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 167.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.50%.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Repligen Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Repligen Corporation as 86.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Repligen Corporation is 85.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGEN to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35%. For the next 5 years, Repligen Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Repligen Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 396.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 289.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 120.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Repligen Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.69%, where Monthly Performance is 15.59%, Quarterly performance is 25.01%, 6 Months performance is 61.9% and yearly performance percentage is 115.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 82.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.