Earnings Analysis of Select Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:WTTR): Washington Prime Group Inc.(NYSE:WPG)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -57.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Select Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. as 103.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Select Energy Services, Inc. is 93.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 328.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WTTR to be -471.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -91.67%. For the next 5 years, Select Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 82.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13233.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Select Energy Services, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 376.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Select Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.95%, where Monthly Performance is -30.65%, Quarterly performance is -27.27%, 6 Months performance is 17.81% and yearly performance percentage is -52.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.07% and Monthly Volatility of 8.47%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -104.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPG to be -82.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70.97%. For the next 5 years, Washington Prime Group Inc. is expecting Growth of -19.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -69.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Washington Prime Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Washington Prime Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.27%, where Monthly Performance is -12.86%, Quarterly performance is -18.88%, 6 Months performance is -12.86% and yearly performance percentage is -85.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -83.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.87% and Monthly Volatility of 5.94%.