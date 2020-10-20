Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Colfax Corporation(NYSE:CFX): Alkermes plc(NASDAQ:ALKS)

Colfax Corporation (CFX) will report its next earnings on Oct 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colfax Corporation as 761.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Colfax Corporation is 739 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 778.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 846.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFX to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.03%. For the next 5 years, Colfax Corporation is expecting Growth of 45.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Colfax Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 887.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 111.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Colfax Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.46%, Quarterly performance is -0.29%, 6 Months performance is 39.25% and yearly performance percentage is 3.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.53%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alkermes plc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alkermes plc as 237.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alkermes plc is 227.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 247.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 255.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALKS to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -96.39%. For the next 5 years, Alkermes plc is expecting Growth of 369.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -85.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alkermes plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alkermes plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.48%, where Monthly Performance is -8.29%, Quarterly performance is -14.24%, 6 Months performance is 1.87% and yearly performance percentage is -4.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.